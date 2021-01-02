Cricket Australia (CA), on Saturday, revealed that five Indian players including Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have been placed in isolation after a video of them eating at indoor restaurant in Melbourne emerged. Earlier, the BCCI had brushed aside reports relating to breach of COVID-19 protocols as Australian media reported the same. Here is more.

Precaution The players will be isolated as a precautionary measure

A statement by CA revealed the players will be isolated as a precautionary measure. "In the interim, on the advice of Australian and Indian medical teams, the players have been placed in isolation as a precaution," it read. "Players will be permitted to train in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members."

Issue How did the issue come to light?

The reports of Australian media were likely based on a fan's tweet. Notably, the man identified as Navaldeep Singh, tweeted pictures and videos of cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Shubman Gill, having a meal at a restaurant. The fan, who claimed that he was seated close to the players, asserted Pant hugged him after he paid for the players' meal.

Information Here is what the fan claimed

In a series of tweets that comprised photos and videos, Singh claimed that he had cleared a $118.69 bill for the Indian cricketers. He also wrote about the brief interaction with the players when they found out their bill had been paid.

Twitter Post Here is what the fan tweeted

Report Australian media reported about the incident

The tweets by the Indian fan sparked a controversy regarding the breach of COVID-19 protocols. Considering this, a report in the Sydney Morning Herald stated, "The Indian board is investigating an apparent breach of Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols after several Test stars were filmed dining out in a Melbourne restaurant." However, the report wasn't backed by any statement from either of the two boards.

Confusion The Indian fan cleared the confusion eventually

Interestingly, the Indian fan, who shared the series of tweets in the first place, issued another statement eventually. He admitted that Pant didn't hug him, and that he was only enthralled by seeing the Indian cricketers. "Clarification - Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru:) Apologies for miscommunication @BCCI @CricketAus @dailytelegraph," he wrote on Twitter.

Rohit Rohit regrouped with the squad after MCG Test