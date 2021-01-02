Chelsea face Manchester City in a crunch Premier League encounter on Sunday. The Blues are placed fifth in the table, having claimed 26 points from 16 games. Notably, they have lost three of their last five league games. Meanwhile, City, who are without several key players, have the same number of points after 14 matches. Here we present the match preview.

Team news Chelsea vs Man City: Team news and selection

As many as five Man City players are set to be out following positive coronavirus tests. Besides Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus, three unnamed players are also in isolation. City's game against Everton in the previous gameweek was called off, however, the rest of the first-team bubble has since tested negative. Chelsea will miss the services of Reece James, besides welcoming back Hakim Ziyech.

CHEMCI Can Chelsea get the job done against City?

Chelsea need to produce substance against City and believe that they can get the job done at Stamford Bridge, where they have been strong. Frank Lampard's side hasn't been at their best of late and this is a crucial game if they are to occupy one of the top places. City haven't fired up front, but their defensive attributes need to be lauded.

Stat attack Presenting the key stats ahead of the match

The Blues have only won one of their past five Premier League matches, taking four points from a possible 15. Notably, Chelsea have failed to win their opening Premier League fixture in each of the past four calendar years. Manchester City are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions, winning seven and drawing three. They have kept 13 clean sheets across competitions this season.

Details Fantasy Dream11, predicted starting XI and match prediction

Dream11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): Mendy; Cancelo, Zouma, Silva, Dias; Kante, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Pulisic; Abraham. Chelsea predicted starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Pulisic, Abraham, Werner. Manchester City predicted starting XI: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero. Match prediction: Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City.

Information Timing and TV listing