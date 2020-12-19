Gameweek 13 of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season started, with Borussia Dortmund suffering another defeat. Seven matches are set to be held tonight, with one game to be played on Sunday. Leaders Bayer Leverkusen host champions Bayern Munich in a blockbuster encounter. RB Leipzig face FC Koln, whereas, Gladbach take on Hoffenheim. Here are the details.

Dortmund Moukoko's record in vain as Dortmund lose

Dortmund saw Youssoufa Moukoko become Bundesliga's youngest scorer but his historic strike was in vain as the visitors were beaten 2-1 against Union Berlin. Dortmund suffered their fifth defeat of the season and have lost three of their last five league games. Moukoko's goal makes him a year and six days younger than Florian Wirtz, the Leverkusen prodigy who previously held the record.

Leipzig Leipzig out to maintain 100% record at home

With a 100% record at home, Leipzig will want to maintain the run when they take on FC Koln. Leipzig are on a six-game unbeaten run in the league and are the favorites against Cologne. Meanwhile, Cologne, who are placed 15th, have the best away record of any team in the bottom third of the table (W2, D2, L1).

#B04FCB Leverkusen and Bayern brace for a blockbuster battle

Leverkusen have been terrific this season, going unbeaten in the first 12 games. With eight wins and four losses, Leverkusen (28 points) would prove to be a tough nut to crack for champions Bayern. The Bavarians trail Leverkusen by a point and a win will help them surge ahead. All eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski, who has smashed 15 league goals already.

Gladbach Gladbach need victory after a flurry of draws

With four draws in their last five matches, Gladbach need three points to get started once again. Having said that, the hosts need to sort out their leaky defence, which has shipped in 20 goals. They face Hoffenheim, who have lost their last two games and have similar issues at the back. It will be mighty three points for Gladbach if they show character.

Twitter Post Matchday 13 fixtures