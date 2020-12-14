Last updated on Dec 14, 2020, 07:56 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
The Champions League Round of 16 draw has been announced by the UEFA.
As many as 16 sides are set to clash in the pre-quarterfinals.
The knockout round will begin with Group C winners Manchester City taking on Group B runners-up Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in what will be a standout tie.
Here is more.
Last 16 draw: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Manchester City, Lazio vs Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea, RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, Porto vs Juventus, Barcelona vs PSG, Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta vs Real Madrid.
Round of 16 draw ✔️— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2020
Which tie are you most excited for? 🤩#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/M6AqMYTygN
The blockbuster game between Barca and PSG sets the stakes high.
In 2017, Neymar and Lionel Messi inspired Barca's UCL Round of 16 victory against PSG, arguably the greatest comeback in football history.
Barcelona turned it around from a 4-0 first-leg deficit to 6-1 on aggregate.
Notably, Neymar will return to Camp Nou for the first time, after joining PSG in 2017.
Chelsea have been paired with Atletico Madrid in what will be a repeat of the 2014 semi-final.
Bayern Munich will face Lazio, who qualified for the knockout stages for the first time in 20 years.
Liverpool have been drawn with RB Leipzig, while Real Madrid will square-off with Atalanta.
Sevilla are paired against Borussia Dortmund, with Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Juventus (vs Porto).
Group winners: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain. Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig.
The schedule of UCL knockout matches was announced earlier.
The Round of 16 first legs will be played on February 15-16, with the second legs taking place on March 16-17.
Following them will be the quarter-finals (April 6 and 14).
While the semis will be held on April 17 and May 5, the final will take place on May 29.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.