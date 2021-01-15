Team India made a comeback after removing the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne in the final session on Day 1 of the Brisbane Test. The right-handed batsman was dismissed by T Natarajan soon after slamming his fifth Test ton. Earlier, the latter provided India the all-important breakthrough in the form of Mathew Wade. Here are the key takeaways from Day 1.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

Australia won the toss and elected to bat at the Gabba. However, they were soon reduced to 17/2, with Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur breathing fire. The momentum shifted in Australia's favor as Labuschagne and Wade hung around till the second session. However, India were yet again on the charge post tea, having broken the crucial stand. Eventually, Australia finished on 274/5 at stumps.

Labuschagne Labuschagne slams his fifth Test ton

Top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne slammed his fifth Test ton in the final session. His blistering knock steadied Australia's ship after the two openers David Warner and Marcus Harris departed in quick succession. With a 204-ball 108, he registered his third consecutive 50+ score in the series. His scores in the series read as - 47, 6, 48, 28, 91, 73, and 108.

Natarajan Natarajan scripts history in Brisbane

Fast bowler Natarajan became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats on the same tour. He made it to all formats in mere 44 days, the fewest an Indian has ever taken. Although Natarajan shared the new ball with Siraj, he remained wicket-less in the first half. However, he gave India two pivotal breakthroughs later on.

India Plenty of debutants in the series

As many as two Indians made Test debuts in Brisbane (Natarajan and Washington Sundar). Earlier, the likes of Siraj, Shubman Gill, and Navdeep Saini also played their debut Tests in the series. The last time India had more players making a debut in a series was against England in 1996 (Sunil Joshi, Paras Mhambrey, Venkatesh Prasad, Vikram Rathour, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly).

Do you know? India have used 20 players in the series so far

The injury-hit Team India has used 20 players in the series. This is the most in a series since 1961/62. Prior to this, India hadn't played over 17 players in an away series. They used 17 each in England (2018), Australia (2014/15) and England (1959).

Saini Navdeep Saini taken for scans after sustaining groin strain