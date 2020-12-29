Star batsman Steve Smith has admitted that he let Ravichandran Ashwin get the better of him during the recently-concluded Boxing Day Test. Speaking after the match, the middle-order batsman said he hasn't let any spinner "dictate terms" likes this. Notably, Smith appeared to be in trouble facing Ashwin in the first innings. The latter dismissed him for a duck. Here is more.

Statement Smith talks about his approach of playing spinners

Here is what Smith said, "I have sort of let him dictate terms and that's something I have probably never let any spinner do in my career. I have sort of taken it to them, been a bit more aggressive, and made them change things. I haven't allowed that to happen [this series], because I'm searching for just being out there for long enough."

Smith Smith hasn't fired in the Test series yet

After a torrid run in the IPL, Smith made a turnaround in the white-ball leg against India. He scored back-to-back tons in the ODI series. However, he hasn't replicated the same in the Test series so far His scores in the two Tests read as - 1, 1*, 0 and 8. Smith would certainly want to change gears in the impending third Test.

Battle Ashwin has dismissed Smith twice in the Test series

Smith is usually a terrific player of spin-bowling. His unorthodox footwork doesn't allow the spinners to get settled, as he is always on the charge. However, Ashwin has somehow managed to break the deadlock. He has dismissed Smith twice in the Test series already. Interestingly, Ashwin has managed to dismiss Smith as many as five times in the longest format.

Quote 'I didn't play Ashwin the way I wanted to'

Reflecting on the same, Smith himself acknowledged the need to be aggressive against Ashwin. "I probably haven't played Ashwin as well as I would've liked; I probably would've liked to have put him under a bit more pressure," he added.

Match Smith talks about training before the game

Speaking on his current form, Smith said he wants to spend more time in the middle, apart from his usual training, in order to bounce back. "When I look at this year, 64 balls is the longest I have spent in the middle, during those one-day games. For me, that's important. I find a lot of rhythm out in the middle," he concluded.

What next? Smith would aim to make a turnaround