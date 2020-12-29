Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 01:01 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Star batsman Steve Smith has admitted that he let Ravichandran Ashwin get the better of him during the recently-concluded Boxing Day Test.
Speaking after the match, the middle-order batsman said he hasn't let any spinner "dictate terms" likes this.
Notably, Smith appeared to be in trouble facing Ashwin in the first innings. The latter dismissed him for a duck.
Here is more.
Here is what Smith said, "I have sort of let him dictate terms and that's something I have probably never let any spinner do in my career. I have sort of taken it to them, been a bit more aggressive, and made them change things. I haven't allowed that to happen [this series], because I'm searching for just being out there for long enough."
After a torrid run in the IPL, Smith made a turnaround in the white-ball leg against India.
He scored back-to-back tons in the ODI series.
However, he hasn't replicated the same in the Test series so far
His scores in the two Tests read as - 1, 1*, 0 and 8.
Smith would certainly want to change gears in the impending third Test.
Smith is usually a terrific player of spin-bowling.
His unorthodox footwork doesn't allow the spinners to get settled, as he is always on the charge.
However, Ashwin has somehow managed to break the deadlock.
He has dismissed Smith twice in the Test series already.
Interestingly, Ashwin has managed to dismiss Smith as many as five times in the longest format.
Reflecting on the same, Smith himself acknowledged the need to be aggressive against Ashwin. "I probably haven't played Ashwin as well as I would've liked; I probably would've liked to have put him under a bit more pressure," he added.
Speaking on his current form, Smith said he wants to spend more time in the middle, apart from his usual training, in order to bounce back.
"When I look at this year, 64 balls is the longest I have spent in the middle, during those one-day games. For me, that's important. I find a lot of rhythm out in the middle," he concluded.
In the upcoming Test, Smith would want to iron his chinks.
After all, the Australian batting depends largely upon him.
No Australian batsman was able to register a 50+ score in the entire match.
However, Smith has the propensity to shift the momentum single-handedly, the way he did in the Ashes 2019.
Now, it remains to be seen if he bounces back.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.