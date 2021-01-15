Fast bowler Thangarasu Natarajan was handed his debut Test cap as the injury-hit India entered the Brisbane Test. The budding pacer, who arrived Down Under as one of the net bowlers, has now become the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats on the same tour. Natarajan earlier starred in the ODI and T20I series against Australia.

Information Natarajan was banked upon as one of the pacers

Natarajan remained in the bowling reserves as senior pace Jasprit Bumrah was in doubt to play the final Test. With the absence of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, India went in with a four-pronged pace attack (Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Natarajan).

Feat A historic feat for Natarajan

It is interesting to note that Natarajan made it to all formats in mere 44 days, the fewest an Indian has ever taken. He played his debut international in the third ODI against Australia, and then featured in the first T20I. Overall, the top-five players on the tally are Peter Ingram (12), Aizaz Cheema (15), Kyle Abbott (16), Doug Bracewell (17), Charlton Tshuma (18).

Tests First left-arm seamer for India since 2013/14

Natarajan is the first left-arm seamer to feature in Test cricket for India since 2013/14 (Zaheer Khan, Wellington). He is also the first left-arm pacer to make Test debut since Jaydev Unadkat (Centurion, 2010/11). Notably, Natarajan was handed the Test cap number 300 (Number 100: Baloo Gupte, 1960/61 and number 200: Nayan Mongia, 1993/94).

Brisbane Natarajan scalped two wickets in the final session

Natarjan shared the new ball with Siraj as Australia opted to bat in Brisbane. He remained wicketless in the first two sessions, and also bowled quite a few no balls. However, he staged a terrific comeback in the final session, wherein he picked up his maiden Test wicket (Matthew Wade). Natarajan also removed the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne, who scored his fifth Test ton.

Run An incredible run for Natarajan