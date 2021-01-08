The uncertainty around the Brisbane Test has been growing ever since Team India expressed dissension over quarantine rules. Now, a new three-day lockdown in Queensland has become a hurdle as Cricket Australia makes efforts to stage the final Test in Brisbane. The lockdown was announced less than a day after officials from BCCI and CA engaged in a discussion on the relaxation of rules.

A fresh report in the Sydney Morning Herald highlighted the same. "Cricket Australia executives are urgently trying to determine the impact of a three-day lockdown in Brisbane on next week's fourth Test at the Gabba, which was already under a cloud because of India's hesitation to fly north and be subjected to tighter bio-security restrictions," it read.

While Cricket Australia has been making arrangements to host 36,000 spectators, the incumbent health situation might enforce a change. "The health scare in the city, however, has left those attendance caps in jeopardy," the newspaper stated.

On Thursday, the BCCI wrote to CA, seeking relaxation in stringent quarantine protocols of Brisbane. The Indian cricket board reminded CA that the visitors are done with the strict isolation that was agreed upon at the beginning of the tour. Notably, the quarantine rules in Brisbane shall restrict the players to their hotel rooms after the day's play.

Considering the same, Cricket Australia has verbally assured the Indians that "a deal" has been signed off by the Queensland Government to allow players and staff out of their rooms, to mingle together inside the hotel when not playing or training. However, it has been learned that the BCCI wants a written assurance on this matter.

