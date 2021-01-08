The New Zealand cricket team has been unstoppable at home in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. The Kiwis have played three home series, having maintained a 100% record, winning all six Tests. In this stupendous run, the Kiwis have overcome India, West Indies, and Pakistan convincingly. The number one Test team has a chance of making it to the WTC final. Here's more.

Performance A look at Kiwis' performance in the six Tests

The Kiwis hammered India by 10 and 7 wickets respectively in the two Tests last year. The bowlers restricted India below 200 on three occasions. NZ then thrashed West Indies in both Tests by an innings margin to mark their authority. The next team to be pummeled was Pakistan, losing by 101 runs and then by an innings margin.

Jamieson Jamieson has been the best bowler for New Zealand

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has been the standout performer, claiming 36 wickets at a sound average of 13.27. He has taken four five-wicket hauls and a four-for. Jamieson claimed nine wickets against India, 11 against WI, and 16 versus Pakistan. He racked up 11 wickets (5/69 and 6/48) in the recently concluded second Test against Pakistan to finish with match figures of 11/117.

Williamson Skipper Kane Williamson has led the batting show

Kane Williamson has been terrific for the Kiwis during their home run in the World Test Championship. Having played five Tests, Williamson managed a total of 736 runs at an astronomical average of 105.14. That's the best returns by a Kiwi batsman. Williamson has notched three centuries, including two double tons (251 and 238). He also scored a valiant 89 against India.

Stat attack Crucial stats of the Kiwi outfit

Across these six Tests, the Kiwis scored in excess of 400 on four occasions. Their highest score was 659/6 declared against Pakistan in the second Test. With the ball, the Kiwis managed to bowl their opponents out on every occasion. In total, they collected 100 wickets. Besides Jamieson's 36 wickets, senior pacer Tim Southee went on to take 32 scalps.

WTC table New Zealand's status in the World Test Championship table

NZ gained a maximum of 120 points in the ICC WTC after the 2-0 series win against Pakistan. This has taken their overall points tally to 420 out of the possible 600. They stand third in the points table with 70 percentage points won. These points will determine their fate. NZ and India have played the maximum number of series (5), thus far.

