Last updated on Jan 12, 2021, 10:40 am

In what comes as another huge blow for India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the fourth Test with an abdominal strain. It is understood that the Indian team is not keen on risking Bumrah as his strain could aggravate. The news comes a day after Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari were ruled out of the Test series due to respective injuries.

Bumrah Bumrah is expected to play the England Test series

Bumrah is the third senior pacer to be ruled out, after Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami. However, a BCCI source clarified that he will likely be available for England series. "Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source told PTI.

Replacement Who will replace Bumrah?

India will miss the services of their premier fast bowler Bumrah, who would have fared well on the bouncy Brisbane track. Now, left-arm pacer T Natarajan could be handed a Test debut in the absence of Bumrah. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj will lead India's pace attack, which also comprises Navdeep Saini. Notably, Shardul Thakur is also in line to play the Test.

Injuries Multiple injuries dent the Indian squad

A spate of injuries has marred the plight of Team India lately. Following the SCG Test, all-rounder Jadeja was ruled out of the series due to a dislocated thumb. Besides, middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari (hamstring), who batted through the final day, will also miss the Brisbane Test. India will also be sweating over fitness of Ravichandran Ashwin (back) and Mayank Agarwal (hit in nets).

Seniors India reeling without marquee players