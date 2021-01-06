Fast bowler Navdeep Saini has earned his maiden Test call-up for the upcoming Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 28-year-old has been drafted in the recently-announced Indian XI, in place of injured Umesh Yadav, who returned back. Notably, he will accompany Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the fast-bowling arsenal at the SCG. We take a look at his profile.

Information One of the fastest bowlers in India

Saini is one of the fastest bowlers in India, who carries the propensity to clock over 140 KPH consistently. Moreover, reasonable swing and accuracy make him a more dangerous seamer overseas. A seasoned campaigner in the domestic circuit, Saini, could prove fruitful for India in Sydney.

Career A look at his First-Class career

Hailing from Karnal, Saini made his First-Class debut in 2013, representing Delhi in the Ranji Trophy Group A clash. However, his emergence was highlighted during the 2017/18 Ranji Trophy season, wherein he stood out with 34 wickets. This performance helped Delhi reach the final in that season. So far, Saini has picked up 128 First-class wickets at an average of 28.46.

IPL Saini burst on to IPL in 2017

On the back of his stellar Ranji season, Saini received an IPL contract (Rs. 10 lakh) by the Delhi Capitals in 2017. However, he didn't play a single game that season. He warmed the bench in the next season too even though the Royal Challengers Bangalore acquired him for Rs. 3 crores. In the last two seasons, he has taken 17 wickets for RCB.

International How has Saini fared in international cricket?

Considering his consistency, Saini was handed his international debut in 2019 during the West Indies T20I series. He remained the pick of India's bowlers in the game, having registered figures of 3/17. After a few months, he made his ODI debut against the same side at home. Ever since he has accounted for 13 T20I and six ODI wickets.

