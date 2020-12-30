Last updated on Dec 30, 2020, 11:04 am
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Twelve West Indies players have opted out of the Bangladesh tour due to COVID-related concerns and other reasons.
Notably, the players include the likes of Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, and Jason Holder.
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel, on Tuesday, named Test and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, which comprises three ODIs and two Tests.
Here is more.
Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nicholas Pooran have opted out due to COVID-related concerns. Meanwhile, Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable owing to personal reasons.
The Test squad will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite, while Jermaine Blackwood will serve as the vice-captain.
Besides, Jason Mohammed will lead in ODIs with Sunil Ambris as his deputy.
Batting all-rounder Kavem Hodge has earned his maiden Test call-up after performing well in domestic cricket.
Moreover, Shayne Moseley (Test), Kyle Mayers (Test), Akeal Hosein (ODI), and Kjorn Ottley (ODI) have also earned call-ups.
Both the West Indies squads are supposed to reach Bangladesh on January 10.
The two sides will compete in three ODIs on January 20, 22, and 25.
After that, the two-Test series will be played in Chittagong and Dhaka from February 3 and 11 respectively.
Notably, West Indies last toured Bangladesh in 2018 when they were handed a 0-2 defeat.
WI Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.
WI ODI Squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.
