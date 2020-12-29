Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 03:42 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Australia have been fined 40 percent of their match fee and penalized four World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the recently-concluded Boxing Day Test against India.
After winning the series opener, the hosts suffered a humiliating defeat in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Here is more on the same.
David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the Tim Paine-led side was found out to be two overs short of the target, considering the time allowance.
An ICC release stated, "In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC code of conduct which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."
"As per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short."
