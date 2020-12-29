Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 03:14 pm
Written byParth Dhall
In yet another disappointing Premier League encounter for Chelsea, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Monday.
As a result, Aston Villa climbed up to the fifth spot on the standings, ahead of the sixth-placed Chelsea.
Notably, Frank Lampard-managed side has won only two of their last six Premier League fixtures.
Here are the records broken.
Olivier Giroud opened the account for Chelsea in the 34th minute with a solid header.
This remained the only goal scored in the game's first half.
Five minutes into the second half, Anwar El Ghazi struck the equalizer.
Although Chelsea found the net later on through Cesar Azpilicueta, the goal was disallowed due to offside.
Eventually, the match ended in a draw.
Anwar El Ghazi is the first Aston Villa player to score in three successive Premier League appearances since Tom Cleverley (2015). He has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances, after netting just four in his first 37 in the competition.
