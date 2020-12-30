Senior opener David Warner has been named in Australia's squad for the remaining two Tests against India of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 18-member squad also sees the return of youngster Will Pucovski and fast bowler Sean Abbott. Meanwhile, opener Joe Burns has been dropped from the side, owing to his poor form. Here are the details.

Warner Warner expected to recover fully from his groin injury

Warner is expected to recover fully soon, from a groin injury that he sustained in the ODI series against India. Due to his injury, Australia missed his services in the first two Tests. Notably, Joe Burns and Matthew Wade were the makeshift openers in the two games. Besides, Cricket Australia selector Trevor Hohns has revealed that Warner will likely play in the SCG Test.

Quote Warner will be given every chance to play: Hohns

Speaking on the same, Hohns, in a statement said, "David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match."

Inclusion His inclusion will bolster the batting segment

Warner's inclusion in the squad is certainly a boost for the batting segment, which faltered in the MCG Test. Notably, none of the Aussie batsmen registered 50+ scores in the match. However, his presence can certainly turn the tables. It is interesting to note that Warner averages a prolific 66.54 at the SCG, a venue wherein he also has four tons.

Burns Burns dropped due to his poor form

Hohns also expressed disappointment over Burns' poor outings in the two Tests. He said, "Unfortunately, Joe's returns haven't been what he or the selectors would like or what we consider he is capable of." Interestingly, Burns has only two 50+ scores in his last nine Test innings. In 2020, he has managed to score 121 runs from six innings at 24.20.

Pucovski, Abbott Pucovski, Abbott also make a comeback

The likes of Will Pucovski and Sean Abbott also make a return to the Test side. Abbott has already returned to full fitness from the calf strain he sustained during Australia A's warm-up game. Meanwhile, Pucovski was sidelined after being hit on the head during the practice game. He could be handed his debut cap in the upcoming Test, starting January 7.

Information A look at Australia's 18-member squad