The Indian camp has been struggling with a spate of injuries Down Under. Although the tourists secured a historic draw in Sydney, a number of players sustained respective injuries. A few hours after Ravindra Jadeja got ruled out of the Test series, it was reported that Jasprit Bumrah will also miss the Gabba Test. Here is the updated list of injuries.

Bumrah Bumrah unlikely to play the fourth Test

On Tuesday, fresh reports emerged that India's premier fast bowler, Bumrah, is set to miss the fourth and final Test in Brisbane. It is understood that he has sustained an abdominal strain, however, the Indian team management is not keen on risking him as the injury could aggravate. However, the BCCI sources informed that he is expected to feature in the England Test series.

Jadeja Jadeja ruled out due to dislocated thumb

All-rounder Jadeja injured his wrist while batting in the first innings. Although he continued to bat till the end, he didn't take the field eventually. The senior all-rounder was later taken for scans, which revealed that he has dislocated his thumb (of bowling arm). Jadeja, who won't participate in the Brisbane Test, recently updated that he underwent a surgery for the same.

Information Pant sustained a similar injury on elbow

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant also sustained a similar injury on his elbow while playing a shot in the first innings. Therefore, Wriddhiman Saha replaced him behind the wickets in the second innings. However, the former came to bat as India attempted to chase 407.

Vihari, Ashwin Vihari could be out for long with hamstring tear

The likes of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted for over three hours to salvage a historic draw in Sydney. However, the former appeared to be in pain, and it was later revealed that he batted with a hamstring tear. This might keep him out of action for a considerable time. His compatriot Ashwin also had a back spasm, however, the extent remains unknown.

KL Rahul Wrist sprain had ruled Rahul out of the Test series

Previously, top-order batsman KL Rahul was ruled out of the remaining series ahead of the SCG Test with a sprained left wrist. The right-handed batsman had hurt his wrist during India's training session at the MCG earlier this month. Although Rahul didn't feature in the first two matches, he could have been a valuable resource as a backup.

Umesh, Shami Umesh, Shami had returned to recover

After the MCG Test, pace spearhead Umesh Yadav was ruled out of the remaining Tests against Australia due to calf muscle injury. The 33-year-old, who injured his calf while bowling, returned back to undergo rehabilitation. Left-arm pacer T. Natarajan replaced him in the squad. Meanwhile, the experienced Mohammed Shami headed back after suffering a fracture (arm) while batting in the opening Test.

Duo Uncertainty over participation of Pucovski and Warner