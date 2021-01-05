Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 10:28 am
Written byParth Dhall
India batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining Test series against Australia with a sprained left wrist.
The right-handed batsman had hurt his wrist during India's training session at the MCG, on Saturday.
Although Rahul hadn't featured in the two Tests so far, he could have replaced Mayank Agarwal in the upcoming SCG Test, owing to his poor form.
A BCCI media release revealed that Rahul will return to India for rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and require "about three weeks' time to recover completely and regain full strength".
The members of Team India have been suffering Down Under with multiple injuries and the absence of senior players.
After the Adelaide Test, the tourists missed the services of Virat Kohli, who returned back on paternity leave.
Furthermore, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are out with respective injuries.
Even before the tour, India had lost senior pacer Ishant Sharma with an abdominal muscle tear.
