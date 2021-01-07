Australia fought their way back on a good batting wicket at the SCG on Day 1 of the third Test against India. Having lost David Warner early on and rain stopping play in the eighth over, Australia needed a response in the second session. Youngster Will Pucovksi and Marnus Labuschagne have batted well to hand Australia an advantage. Australia are 93/1 after 31 overs.

Happenings Not the desired return for Warner, before rain intervenes

After missing the T20Is and the first two Tests, all eyes were on the returning David Warner. The southpaw failed to get going as India got the early wicket. Warner threw his hands on a wide ball and managed to get an outside edge to Cheteshwar Pujara at slips. Post that, rain intervened in the play as India's momentum got snatched away.

Pucovski Debutant Pucovski shows his mettle for Australia

After resumption, Pucovski took charge and made his presence felt by showing grit. Pucovski rode his luck as Rishabh Pant dropped him twice and he made full use of the chances given to him. It was a calculated approach from Pucovski, who gained confidence as his innings progressed. He rotated the strike well and looked in comfort. A fifty on debut will please him.

Labuschagne Labuschagne stands tall for Australia

Marnus Labuschagne looked in control as he played some glorious shots. The promising batsman punished India's ace spinner R Ashwin by being aggressive against the off-spinner. Labuschagne's dominance against Ash was the highlight of the session. The number three batsman took the responsibility and made sure Australia got to a position of comfort. He has played a crucial role in this unbeaten stand.

Pant Pant disappoints big time behind the stumps