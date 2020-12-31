Last updated on Dec 31, 2020, 06:12 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Melbourne Stars leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been suspended for one match of the Big Bash League for using an audible obscenity during the game against Sydney Thunder on December 29.
The 28-year-old accepted the charge following Stars' defeat to Thunder in game number 19 of the tournament.
Notably, Zampa was found guilty of a Level 1 offense under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct.
Zampa accepted the charge that carries a fine of A$ 2500 fine and one-game suspension. Notably, he won't be available for the Stars' clash against Hobart Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on January 2. They were handed a 75-run defeat by Thunder on Tuesday.
At the end of his third over, Zampa was heard swearing in frustration over the stump mic, having already conceded 32 runs.
"Melbourne Stars player Adam Zampa has been suspended for one KFC Big Bash League match after accepting a charge for an audible obscenity during his side's match against the Sydney Thunder on December 29," the statement read.
Zampa was also reprimanded by the ICC during the 2019 World Cup for using an audible obscenity in Australia's win over the West Indies. However, he was not suspended under the ICC's demerit points system as it was his first offense.
The Thunder piled up a mammoth 219/7 after Stars invited them to bat.
Notably, Zampa was the pick of bowlers with three wickets.
Meanwhile, the match remained one-sided as Stars were bundled out for 144.
Stars, who next face the Hobart Hurricanes, will also miss the services of fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile.
He had sustained a calf strain in the loss to Sydney Sixers.
