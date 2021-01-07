Juventus ended AC Milan's 27-game unbeaten run in Serie A. Gameweek 16 of the season saw Milan suffer a 3-1 defeat against the reigning champions. Federico Chiesa scored a brace for the Turin giants as Milan lost at home. Despite the defeat, Milan stay atop ahead of Inter, who also suffered a shock. Meanwhile, Juve rose to fourth in the table. Here's more.

Milan vs Juve Juventus get the job done against Milan

Juventus saw Chiesa opening the score in the 18th minute after he played a fantastic one-two with Paulo Dybala before drilling home. Davide Calabria equalized for Milan with a great side-foot finish in the 41st minute. Chiesa then gave Juve the lead again with his low drive in the 62nd minute. Weston McKennie assured Juve a victory with a strike from close range.

Records Notable records scripted in the match

Besides the unbeaten run coming to an end, Milan also saw their tally of scoring two-plus goals in 17 successive Serie A matches get over. However, AC Milan have scored in 36 successive games in Serie A. Juventus (35 in 1958, 43 in 2014, and 44 in 2017) have a longer scoring record.

Stats Chiesa shines against Milan, Pioli's poor record against Juve continues

Current Milan coach Stefano Pioli has registered one win, three draws, and 12 career defeats against Juventus in Serie A. As per Opta, Federico Chiesa has been involved in six goals against Milan in Serie A (3 goals, 3 assists). Notably, this is his best return against any side in the competition.

Inter Inter's winning run ends with a shock defeat to Sampdoria

Inter, who are placed second in the Serie A 2020-21 table, suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Sampdoria. The defeat saw Inter's eight-game winning run in the league come to an end. As per Opta, Inter have lost an away game in Serie A for the first time since the defeat against Juve in March 2020 (0-2), in their last match before the lockdown.