Team India was bowled out for 326 in the first session on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. The visitors now have the crucial first-innings lead after they bundled out the Aussies for 195. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's defiant half-century helped India claim the momentum early on the third day. Here is more on the same.

Session How did the session pan out?

India started with the overnight 277/5 (91.3 overs) on Day 3. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (112) and Jadeja (57) arrived in the center, however, the former got run-out in the 100th over. Although the tail-enders tried their bit, they were unable to do much. Eventually, the Indian innings ended on 326 at lunch. Besides, Nathan Lyon remained the pick of Australia's bowlers (72/3).

Jadeja Jadeja hits his 15th Test fifty

Jadeja continued his tremendous form with the bat, in Test cricket as well. He played a rather unusual, yet sturdy knock, taking India past 300. This was his 15th fifty in the Test format. Notably, the Australian bowlers tested Jadeja with a bouncer-barrage gradually. He was clearly perturbed by the steep bounce on the MCG deck. Finally, one from Mitchell Starc dismissed him.

Rahane Skipper Rahane gets run-out

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane played the rescuer for India, having slammed a historic ton in the Boxing Day Test. However, his innings was cut short by an untimely run-out from Marnus Labuschagne. The Australian batsman was lightning in the field, while his direct throw resulted in Rahane's wicket. Nonetheless, his emphatic knock set the tone for the Indian team.

Do you know? Will India keep up the momentum?