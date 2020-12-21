Last updated on Dec 21, 2020, 08:01 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
To end the year on a high note, Japanese automaker Honda is offering a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on the Deluxe variant of its CD 110 Dream motorbike in India.
The offer can be availed only on purchasing the two-wheeler through EMIs, via Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, and Yes Bank Credit and Debit cards.
Here's our roundup.
The Honda CD 110 Dream sits on a diamond type frame and sports a minimalistic commuter look, featuring a flat-type seat, sloping fuel tank, and silvered grab rail as well as exhaust.
The bike packs an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a bulb taillight. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.
It has a kerb weight of 112kg and a 9.1-liter fuel tank.
The Honda CD 110 Dream is powered by a BS6-compliant 109.51cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.67hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 9.30Nm at 5,500rpm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda CD 110 Dream is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.
In India, the Standard variant of the BS6-compliant Honda CD 110 Dream motorcycle carries a price-tag of Rs. 64,508, while the Deluxe variant is priced at Rs. 65,508 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). It takes on rivals like TVS Radeon and Hero Splendor Plus.
