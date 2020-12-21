Husqvarna will launch its Norden 901 adventure motorcycle, showcased at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, in 2021. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the bike was spotted testing on the roads for the first time. As per the images, it will have boxy body panels, a raised windscreen, and a rounded headlight. Here's our roundup.

Design Husqvarna Norden 901: At a glance

The Husqvarna Norden 901 will share its frame with the KTM 890 Adventure and shall feature a rounded headlight and auxiliary lamps, a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike will pack a fully-digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It will ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

Information Power and performance

The Husqvarna Norden 901 adventure motorbike will draw power from an 889cc, DOHC, parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of 105hp and a peak torque of 100Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Husqvarna Norden 901 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, and multiple riding modes. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the adventure motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability