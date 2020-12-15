Motorola's recently-launched RAZR 5G's Gold variant will be up for pre-bookings in China starting December 22, the company has confirmed. This model is exclusive to the Chinese market and is officially named as 'Tian Xuan Gold.' It has the same hardware as the regular RAZR 5G but with a gold finish on the rear, sides, and bottom of the phone.

Design and display Recalling the Motorola RAZR 5G

The Motorola RAZR 5G features a clam-shell design with an aluminium frame and a stainless steel hinge. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display on the outer shell. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. In India, the handset is offered in a single Polish Graphite color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola RAZR 5G has a single 48MP (f/1.7) rear camera placed below the external screen. This unit is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies, it packs a 20MP (f/2.2) camera within the notch of the main screen.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola RAZR 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based My UX and packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?