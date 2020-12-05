HMD Global is expected to launch its affordable Nokia 3.4 model in India in mid-December, as per Nokiapoweruser. The report notes that the handset will carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 12,000 and will go on sale by December-end. To recall, the Nokia 3.4 was announced in September and it comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Design and display Nokia 3.4: At a glance

The Nokia 3.4 features a punch-hole design with a thick bezel at the bottom and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset sports a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Fjord, Dusk, and Charcoal color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 3.4 has a triple rear camera module including a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 3.4 draws power from an octa-core 460 processor, combined with up to 4GB and up to 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?