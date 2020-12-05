Last updated on Dec 05, 2020, 04:38 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
HMD Global is expected to launch its affordable Nokia 3.4 model in India in mid-December, as per Nokiapoweruser. The report notes that the handset will carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 12,000 and will go on sale by December-end.
To recall, the Nokia 3.4 was announced in September and it comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery.
The Nokia 3.4 features a punch-hole design with a thick bezel at the bottom and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The handset sports a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Fjord, Dusk, and Charcoal color options.
The Nokia 3.4 has a triple rear camera module including a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie snapper.
The Nokia 3.4 draws power from an octa-core 460 processor, combined with up to 4GB and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As per the report, the Nokia 3.4 will be priced at around Rs. 12,000 for the entry-level 3GB/32GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in mid-December.
