Xiaomi is all set to announce the new Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G models in China today. In the latest development, images of the retail boxes of the upcoming handsets have leaked online, confirming their highlight features. As per the pictures, the vanilla model will have a 6,000mAh battery while the Pro variant will offer a 108MP rear camera.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 5G, 9 Pro 5G: At a glance

Redmi Note 9 5G series of smartphones will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Note 9 5G will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) LCD screen while the Note 9 Pro 5G will sport a 120Hz 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display. The former will have triple rear cameras and the latter will offer quad rear cameras.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Redmi Note 9 5G will have a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. The Pro version will feature a quad rear camera system comprising a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, they will have a 13MP and 16MP camera, respectively.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U and Snapdragon 750G processor, respectively. They will offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The standard model will pack a 6,000mAh battery while the Pro variant will house a 4,820mAh battery. They will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Information How much will they cost?