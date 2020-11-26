Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y1s model in India. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, a single rear camera, and a 4,030mAh battery. The company has also partnered with Reliance Jio for a lock-in offer that provides users with benefits worth Rs. 4,550. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y1s: At a glance

The Vivo Y1s features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a single camera. The phone misses out on a fingerprint scanner but offers support for Face Unlock feature. The handset sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen, and is offered in Aurora Blue and Olive Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y1s has a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera on the back side and a 5MP (f/1.8) shooter on the front. The rear unit offers features such as HDR, Face Detection, Auto Focus, Digital Zoom, Beauty Mode, and Continuous Shooting.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y1s draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and packs a 4,030mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?