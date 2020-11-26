Micromax IN 1B is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Micromax.com. To recall, it was launched in the country earlier this month alongside the IN Note 1. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Micromax IN 1B: At a glance

The Micromax IN 1B features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a rectangular-shaped dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Green, Blue, and Purple color options.

Information Micromax IN 1B has a 13MP dual rear camera system

The Micromax IN 1B sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Micromax IN 1B draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?