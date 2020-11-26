Last updated on Nov 26, 2020, 11:04 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Micromax IN 1B is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Micromax.com. To recall, it was launched in the country earlier this month alongside the IN Note 1.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The Micromax IN 1B features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a rectangular-shaped dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Green, Blue, and Purple color options.
The Micromax IN 1B sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Micromax IN 1B draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Micromax IN 1B is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB/32GB variant and Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. On Flipkart, buyers can avail 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards and 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.
