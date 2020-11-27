Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21-series of smartphones on January 14. In the latest development, the Galaxy S21+, with model number SMG996B/DS, has been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website. According to the previous leaks, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 875 chipset, 5G connectivity, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21+: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will feature a premium metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a triple camera module. The device will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner. It will be offered in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will sport a triple rear camera system comprising a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. On the front, it will pack a 12MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 11-based One UI 3 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

