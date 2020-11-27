Last updated on Nov 27, 2020, 12:52 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21-series of smartphones on January 14. In the latest development, the Galaxy S21+, with model number SMG996B/DS, has been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website.
According to the previous leaks, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 875 chipset, 5G connectivity, and a 120Hz AMOLED display.
Here's our roundup.
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will feature a premium metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a triple camera module.
The device will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
It will be offered in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet colors.
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will sport a triple rear camera system comprising a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. On the front, it will pack a 12MP selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset will boot Android 11-based One UI 3 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official information regarding the pricing and availability of the Galaxy S21+. However, looking at its specifications and features, the smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs. 65,000.
