Vivo is all set to launch its X60 series of smartphones, including the X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ on December 28. In the latest development, Digital Chat Station has revealed the camera specifications of the upcoming handsets. According to the leak, the X60 will have a triple rear camera setup, while the X60 Pro and Pro+ will feature a quad rear camera system.

Design and display Vivo X60 series: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Vivo X60 series will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack up to quad cameras. The display specifications of the handsets are unclear as of now but the regular X60 is tipped to bear a 120Hz, 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 388ppi.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The X60 will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait camera. The X60 Pro will have a similar arrangement but with an additional 8MP (5x optical) periscope lens. The X60 Pro+ will share its camera hardware with the Pro model but with an f/1.48 aperture for the main 48MP sensor.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X60 series will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888/Exynos 1080 chipset, depending on the model. The range will come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the handsets will run on Android 11-based OriginOS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. They should also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information What about the price?