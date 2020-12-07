Last updated on Dec 07, 2020, 02:28 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Vivo X60 series, which is said to include X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ and X60s models, is expected to be launched in China soon.
In the latest development, three devices from the upcoming range have been spotted on the 3C certification site (via @StationChat) with 33W fast-charging support.
Last week, live images of the X60 Pro model surfaced online, revealing key design features.
While the specifications of the X60 series are unclear as of now, the standard model is expected to feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is likely to house a quad camera unit.
The handset is tipped to bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 388ppi.
The Vivo X60 will reportedly have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will offer a 32MP front-facing shooter.
The Vivo X60 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Vivo X60. However, looking at the specifications and features of the handset, it will be priced at around Rs. 25,000.
