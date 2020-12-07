Vivo X60 series, which is said to include X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ and X60s models, is expected to be launched in China soon. In the latest development, three devices from the upcoming range have been spotted on the 3C certification site (via @StationChat) with 33W fast-charging support. Last week, live images of the X60 Pro model surfaced online, revealing key design features.

Design and display Vivo X60: At a glance

While the specifications of the X60 series are unclear as of now, the standard model is expected to feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is likely to house a quad camera unit. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 388ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X60 will reportedly have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will offer a 32MP front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X60 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?