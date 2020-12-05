Vivo is expected to launch its X60 series of smartphones in China in the coming weeks. In the latest development, live images of the X60 Pro model have been spotted on Weibo, revealing its key design features. According to the snaps, the handset will have a center-positioned punch-hole design, slightly curved screen edges, and a gradient finish on the rear side.

Design and display Vivo X60 Pro: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Vivo X60 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a metal-glass construction. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular triple camera module - similar to the X50 models. The handset is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X60 Pro will bear a triple rear camera setup and a single selfie snapper. However, the specifications of these lenses are unclear as of now.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X60 Pro is expected to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1080 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,700mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?