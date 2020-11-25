Motorola is expected to launch a new flagship smartphone, called the Nio, sometime in the first quarter of 2021, according to TechnikNews. The publication has also tipped the key specifications of the handset, claiming it will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a high refresh rate screen that is currently being tested at 105Hz. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Motorola Nio: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Motorola Nio will feature a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a triple rear camera module. The device is tipped to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz/105Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Nio will have a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, the dual-lens setup will include a 16MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Nio will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11 and is likely to pack a 5,100mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?