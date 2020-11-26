OnePlus has started rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro models in India. As per the changelog, the firmware optimizes the status bar in the call screen to reduce mistouches, and fixes a flashback issue with the Phone app. It also bumps the Android security patch to November 2020 and updates the Google Mobile Services package to August 2020.

Details about the update

The update carries version number OxygenOS 10.3.7 for both the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro models. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >Software update.

Phone #1 Recalling the OnePlus 7

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 7 features a waterdrop-notch display and noticeable bezels. It bears a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint reader. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also packs a 3,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 7 has a 48MP dual rear camera system

The OnePlus 7 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 OnePlus 7 Pro

Separately, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a metal-glass body with an all-screen design and curved edges. It features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint scanner. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information What is the camera like on the OnePlus 7 Pro?