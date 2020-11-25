Expanding its portfolio of affordable laptops, Samsung has introduced the new Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ models in the UK.

They carry a starting price-tag of £299 (roughly Rs. 29,500) and are up for grabs via Samsung UK's online store starting today.

As for the highlights, the duo comes with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, stereo speakers, an HD camera, and Chrome OS support.