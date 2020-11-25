Last updated on Nov 25, 2020, 07:33 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its portfolio of affordable laptops, Samsung has introduced the new Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ models in the UK.
They carry a starting price-tag of £299 (roughly Rs. 29,500) and are up for grabs via Samsung UK's online store starting today.
As for the highlights, the duo comes with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, stereo speakers, an HD camera, and Chrome OS support.
The Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ feature a sleek body with a 'zero-screw' design, traditional bezels, and ergonomic keycaps. Both the laptops are fairly lightweight, weighing at 1.18kg and 1.69kg, respectively.
The Chromebook 4 sports an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) LED display while the Chromebook 4+ has a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED screen.
The Samsung Chromebook 4 and 4+ draw power from an Intel Celeron N4000 chipset, coupled with Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. They run on Chrome OS and pack a 39Wh battery.
The connectivity options and I/O ports available on the new Chromebook 4 and 4+ laptops include one USB 3.0 port, up to two Type-C ports, a micro-SD card reader, a headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, and Bluetooth.
The devices also offer an Island-type keyboard, a trackpad, dual stereo speakers, and a 720p HD camera.
The Samsung Chromebook 4 costs £299 (approximately Rs. 29,500) for the 32GB storage model. The Chromebook 4+ is priced at £349 (around Rs. 34,500) for the 32GB storage variant and £379 (roughly Rs. 37,400) for the 64GB storage version.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.