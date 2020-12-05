Last updated on Dec 05, 2020, 12:38 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S21-series of smartphones in January 2021. In the latest development, the standard S21, with model number SM-G991U, has been spotted on Geekbench.
As per the listing, the handset will come with the Snapdragon 888 processor (codenamed 'lahaina'), 8GB of RAM, and Android 11. It has received a single-core score of 1,075 and a multi-core score of 2,916.
As per the previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit.
The smartphone will bear a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it will house a 12MP snapper on the front.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3 and house a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The official information about the pricing and availability of the Galaxy S21 will be revealed at the time of launch in January 2021. However, looking at the specifications of the smartphone, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 60,000.
