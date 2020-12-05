Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S21-series of smartphones in January 2021. In the latest development, the standard S21, with model number SM-G991U, has been spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, the handset will come with the Snapdragon 888 processor (codenamed 'lahaina'), 8GB of RAM, and Android 11. It has received a single-core score of 1,075 and a multi-core score of 2,916.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21: At a glance

As per the previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The smartphone will bear a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it will house a 12MP snapper on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3 and house a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?