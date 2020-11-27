Last updated on Nov 27, 2020, 02:28 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung Galaxy S21's case designs have leaked online, reiterating the flagship handset's new look. As per the leaked renders, the upcoming S21 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, ultra-slim bezels, and a revised rear camera bump.
Earlier this month, the device was also spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 875 chipset as well as Android 11 support.
Here's our roundup.
As per the renders, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a new camera bump that tapers down and merges with the metallic frame.
It will house a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 will reportedly have a triple rear camera system comprising a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it will house a 12MP snapper on the front side.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset will boot Android 11-based One UI 3 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official information about the pricing and availability of the Galaxy S21. However, looking at the specifications and features of the handset, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 60,000.
