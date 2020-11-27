Samsung Galaxy S21's case designs have leaked online, reiterating the flagship handset's new look. As per the leaked renders, the upcoming S21 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, ultra-slim bezels, and a revised rear camera bump. Earlier this month, the device was also spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 875 chipset as well as Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21: At a glance

As per the renders, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a new camera bump that tapers down and merges with the metallic frame. It will house a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will reportedly have a triple rear camera system comprising a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it will house a 12MP snapper on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 11-based One UI 3 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?