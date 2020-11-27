Nokia 9.3 PureView, which was expected to be launched by the end of this year, will now be announced sometime in the first half of 2021, as per Nokia anew. The handset is expected to arrive as a follow-up to the Nokia 9 PureView. As per the reports, it will feature a high refresh rate screen, flagship internals, and a penta rear camera system.

Design and display Nokia 9.3 PureView: At a glance

The Nokia 9.3 PureView will offer a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a penta camera unit. The handset is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 9.3 PureView will reportedly have a penta rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, a macro shooter, and a depth sensor. For selfies, it is said to pack a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

