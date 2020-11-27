As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 5G Pro models in China. All the three handsets come with modern designs, up to quad rear cameras, Full-HD+ screens, and a mid-range 4G or 5G chipset, depending on the model. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1 Redmi Note 9 4G

The Redmi Note 9 4G features a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. It sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information Redmi Note 9 4G offers a triple rear camera system

The Redmi Note 9 4G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Redmi Note 9 5G

The Redmi Note 9 5G offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It has a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information What's the camera like on the Redmi Note 9 5G?

The Redmi Note 9 5G features a triple rear camera module that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it offers a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 Redmi Note 9 5G Pro

The Redmi Note 9 5G Pro gets an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. At the heart, the handset has a Snapdragon 750G chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Redmi Note 9 5G Pro has a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 9 5G Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup including a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.

Pricing How much do the phones cost?