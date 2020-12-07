Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro in January 2021. In the latest development, @StationChat has revealed the battery details of the handsets, claiming that they will pack dual batteries with a combined capacity of around 5,000mAh. The tipster has also said that the duo will support 55W fast-charging and will be fully charged in about 35 minutes.

Design and display Mi 11 and 11 Pro: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Mi 11 and 11 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a metal-glass body. On the rear, they will house up to four cameras, depending on the model. Both the handsets are expected to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 will offer a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a ultra-wide shooter, and a telephoto lens. The Mi 11 Pro will have a quad rear camera system including a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP or 12MP telephoto lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, they will house a 32MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 and 11 Pro will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Both the devices will run on Android 11-based MIUI and pack a 5,000mAh battery (dual cells) with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?