Micromax IN 1B was scheduled to go on sale for the first time in India on November 26. However, the sale was canceled due to "unforseen circumstances," according to the company's founder and CEO, Rahul Sharma. He stated that the IN 1B will soon be made available for purchase but did not provide a definite timeline. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Micromax IN 1B: At a glance

Micromax IN 1B features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Green, Blue, and Purple color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Micromax IN 1B has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Micromax IN 1B draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers supports for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?