Last updated on Nov 27, 2020, 12:59 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy A70 in India.
As per the changelog, the new firmware brings features like Bitmoji support for Always-On Display, an improved camera experience, optimized GPS, and an updated Samsung Keyboard.
It also bumps the Android security patch on the device to November 2020.
Here's more.
The update carries build number A705GMDDU5CTK4 and has a download size of around 1.23GB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >Software update.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A70 offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The Samsung Galaxy A70 has a triple rear camera module, comprising a 32MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The Galaxy A70 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The device runs on Android Pie-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
