Samsung may discontinue its flagship, stylus-equipped Galaxy Note series next year, as per Reuters. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report claims that the South Korean tech giant "does not have plans to develop a new version of the Galaxy Note for 2021." Instead, the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra and the next iteration of the Fold2 will offer S Pen support.

Design and display Here's recalling the Note20 series

Samsung first launched the Note in 2011, breaking new ground in the market for larger screen phones with high-end hardware. However, going by the report, this years' Note20 series will mark the end of an era. To recall, the standard Note20 has a 60Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the Note20 Ultra variant bears a 120Hz, 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) display.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Note20 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. The Ultra variant also offers a similar arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, both the handsets have a single 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The India-specific Note20 and Note20 Ultra draw power from an Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM on the former and 12GB of RAM on the latter. Both the devices come with 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the standard model packs a 4,300mAh battery while the Ultra version gets a bigger 4,500mAh battery. The duo offers support for the latest connectivity features.

Information How much do they cost?