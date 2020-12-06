Apple has introduced a display module replacement program for iPhone 11 users who have been experiencing touchscreen issues. According to the company, "a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module." However, the issue occurs on a small percentage of devices that were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

If your iPhone 11 has been exhibiting this issue, head over to the support page and enter the phone's serial number to check if your device is eligible for this program. You can find the serial number under Settings >General >About.

The Apple iPhone 11 features a metal-glass body with a wide display notch, slim bezels, and IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it packs a dual camera module. The handset sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and Face ID biometric setup. It is offered in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White color options.

The Apple iPhone 11 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

