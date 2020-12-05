If you are planning to own an affordable tablet, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (4GB/64GB) Wi-Fi-only model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of 10% with AU Bank Debit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (4GB/64GB) Wi-Fi-only variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 26,999 (MRP: Rs. 30,999). You can avail an instant discount of 10% by making payment through AU Bank Debit Cards. Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 11,200, depending on the model.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features an aluminium body with a conventional rectangular screen surrounded by proportional bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera. The tablet bears a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (2000x1200 pixels) TFT screen with a 5:3 aspect ratio and comes bundled with an S Pen. It is offered in Chiffon Pink, Angora Blue, and Oxford Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. In terms of video recording, both the primary and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood