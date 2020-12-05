Last updated on Dec 05, 2020, 07:15 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own an affordable tablet, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (4GB/64GB) Wi-Fi-only model.
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of 10% with AU Bank Debit Cards.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (4GB/64GB) Wi-Fi-only variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 26,999 (MRP: Rs. 30,999). You can avail an instant discount of 10% by making payment through AU Bank Debit Cards.
Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 11,200, depending on the model.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features an aluminium body with a conventional rectangular screen surrounded by proportional bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera.
The tablet bears a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (2000x1200 pixels) TFT screen with a 5:3 aspect ratio and comes bundled with an S Pen. It is offered in Chiffon Pink, Angora Blue, and Oxford Gray color options.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. In terms of video recording, both the primary and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
The tablet runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 7,040mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
