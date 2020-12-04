If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 10,000 on the flagship OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB/256GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer, a discount coupon of Rs. 5,000, and an instant discount of Rs. 500 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB/256GB) Haze Blue variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 43,999 (MRP: Rs. 53,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 by applying the coupon available on the product page and an extra Rs. 500 off with HDFC Bank Debit Cards. Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 11,200.

Design and display OnePlus 7T Pro: At a glance

The OnePlus 7T Pro offers a metal-glass body with an all-screen design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera system. The handset has a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 7T Pro bears a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood