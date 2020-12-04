Last updated on Dec 04, 2020, 05:03 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 10,000 on the flagship OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB/256GB) model.
Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer, a discount coupon of Rs. 5,000, and an instant discount of Rs. 500 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards.
OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB/256GB) Haze Blue variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 43,999 (MRP: Rs. 53,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 by applying the coupon available on the product page and an extra Rs. 500 off with HDFC Bank Debit Cards.
Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 11,200.
The OnePlus 7T Pro offers a metal-glass body with an all-screen design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera system.
The handset has a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The OnePlus 7T Pro bears a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 7T Pro (Haze Blue variant) is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,085mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Love Business news?
Subscribe to stay updated.