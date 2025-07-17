Intel to lay off 5,000 employees as chip demand declines

Intel has announced plans to lay off around 5,000 employees as part of its cost-cutting strategy. The majority of the layoffs will take place in California and Oregon. The decision comes as new CEO Lip-Bu Tan acknowledges the company's declining x86 dominance and its lack of presence in the GPU market.

WARN filings Notices detail layoffs in California and Oregon The impending layoffs were detailed in Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices, which are mandatory filings some states require when large companies lay off employees. The documents show that nearly 2,000 employees will be laid off at Intel's Folsom and Santa Clara sites in California. An additional 2,500 workers will be affected at Hillsboro and Aloha in Oregon.

Broader impact Layoffs also hitting Arizona, Texas, and Israel The layoffs aren't restricted to California and Oregon. In Arizona, local media reports indicate that the number of job cuts will increase from an earlier estimate of 170 to nearly 700. Employees in Texas are also reportedly being told their positions are no longer needed. The layoffs have also reached Intel's Israeli fabrication business, with hundreds of employees set to be let go.