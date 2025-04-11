Google lays off hundreds in Android, Pixel, and Chrome teams
What's the story
Google has laid off hundreds of employees from its Platforms and Devices division, The Information reported.
The division manages key products including Android software, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser.
The layoffs are part of an ongoing restructuring effort that started last year when Google merged its Android and Chrome teams under the Pixel and Devices group.
Restructuring goals
Google's restructuring aims to boost efficiency
Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president, heads the merged Android and Chrome teams in the Pixel and Devices group.
The merger combined more than 20,000 employees under a single roof.
A Google spokesperson confirmed the layoffs to The Information. They explained that the restructuring is intended to improve efficiency and agility in the Platforms and Devices team.
Hiring status
Google continues hiring despite job cuts
Despite the recent layoffs, Google has confirmed that hiring continues in the US and globally.
"Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we've focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively," said a company spokesperson.
"This included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January."
Previous cuts
Google had previously reduced its workforce in 2023
The latest layoffs come on the heels of a wider workforce reduction by Google in 2023, when it laid off about 6% of its global staff.
Even after these job cuts, Google's total headcount stands at about 180,000 employees.
Earlier this year, the company had also launched a voluntary exit program for US employees working on Android, Pixel, and Chrome projects who may not fit into the new direction of the merged division or found hybrid work policies difficult.