Infosys fires 240 trainees after repeated test failures
What's the story
Infosys has fired 240 trainees for failing to qualify in its internal assessment tests.
The layoffs, confirmed by company emails dated today, follow a similar round in February when over 300 trainees were also shown the door.
The termination email said that despite additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments, and three attempts, they failed to qualify in the 'Generic foundation training program.'
Assistance
Support for affected trainees
Despite the layoffs, Infosys has promised to support the affected trainees, including those dismissed in February as well.
The company is offering free upskilling programs through partnerships with NIIT and UpGrad.
These programs would prepare them for potential roles in the Business Process Management (BPM) industry or continue honing their IT skills.
Severance benefits will also be provided to those terminated, including one month's pay and a travel allowance from Infosys's Mysore training center to either Bengaluru or their hometown.
Assessment results
Over 700 trainees participated in final assessment
About 730 trainees took their third and final assessment attempt on April 17, for the October 2024 batch. The results for the next batch are due next week.
Many of those impacted by these layoffs had waited over two years before being onboarded, due to an economic slowdown that forced clients to cut down on project spending.
They were hired as System Engineers and Digital Specialist Engineers.