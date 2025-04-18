Despite the layoffs, Infosys has promised to support the affected trainees, including those dismissed in February as well.

The company is offering free upskilling programs through partnerships with NIIT and UpGrad.

These programs would prepare them for potential roles in the Business Process Management (BPM) industry or continue honing their IT skills.

Severance benefits will also be provided to those terminated, including one month's pay and a travel allowance from Infosys's Mysore training center to either Bengaluru or their hometown.