What's the story

Oil giant British Petroleum (BP) has announced plans to cut thousands of jobs as part of a major cost-cutting effort.

The company said, "Today, we have today told staff across BP that the proposed changes that have been announced to date are expected to impact around 4,700 BP roles - these account for much of the anticipated reduction this year."

Along with this, BP also plans to cut 3,000 contractors. The company currently employs some 87,800 people globally.